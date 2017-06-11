Dear WFO-meeting participant,

We at Maaseudun Tulevaisuus are very excited and happy to welcome you to Finland.

The work that the WFO does is incredibly meaningful and important. Producing food for the population of the world has always been crucial, but climate change and the global problems it will cause will only enhance the value of your work.

The world's farmland is decreasing at the same time as its population is growing. Global warming is accelerating this negative transition. The situation is at its worst in sub-Saharan Africa, where the lack of water and erosion threaten no less than 200 million lives and their ability to prosper in the near future. There are also big problems elsewhere, which threaten considerable and uncertain consequences.

The state of farmers is a global concern. In Finland, Maa- ja metsätaloustuottajain Keskusliitto (MTK) is the advocacy group for farmers and foresters which, as with such groups in many countries, works very hard to get fair treatment for farmers and fair pay for the work that they do. MTK and Finland both celebrate their hundredth anniversary this year: the history of Finnish agriculture and the Finnish nation are inseparably intwined.

Multinational corporations and national tradesmen have a strong standing in the market both in the first and the developing world. All actions that can improve the standing of farmers will be for the greater good of both the food chain and global welfare.

The paper that you are holding, Maaseudun Tulevaisuusm (The Future of Countryside), is a Finnish national newspaper which specialises in agriculture and forestry. We celebrated our hundredth birthday last year and we remain a very highly appreciated Finnish media. We are the second most read newspaper in Finland and are growing aggressively on the internet. Owned by MTK, Maaseudun Tulevaisuus is a strong agent in Finnish society and an important influence on general opinions.

We will follow and report on the WFO meeting very carefully and will communicate the results to the Finnish public. We hope that you have a successful and an inspiring meeting.